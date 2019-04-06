Adam McKay and Will Ferrell to end their creative relationship, here’s why

Adam McKay and Will Ferrell have decided to bring an end to their hugely successful creative relationship, which has seen Ferrell star in, McKay direct and the pair write the comedies Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers and The Other Guys.

According to Deadline, the duo have decided to go their different ways because they want to “brand out separately and refocus their creative efforts.” But don’t worry. The pair don’t suddenly hate each other like Ron Burgundy and Wes Mantooth. Because the report makes sure to note that they “remain close friends.”

Read More: ‘Vice’ director Adam McKay wants Christian Bale for MCU ‘Silver Surfer’ – and it’ll be about climate change (exclusive)

McKay and Ferrell combined once again to release a statement confirming their split, which read, “The last 13 years could not have been more enjoyable and satisfying for the two of us at Sanchez Productions.”

“We give massive thanks to our incredible staff and executives and all the writers, directors and actors we worked with through the years. The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognize we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such.”

Will Ferrell in the Adam McKay directed Anchorman More

The duo actually met back in 1995 when they joined Saturday Night Live on the very same day. They went on to define that era of the show, with McKay becoming its head writer and Ferrell its stand-out star.

Read More: Will Ferrell’s ‘Elf’ returns to the Official Film Chart Top 10

It was inevitable that they’d move into movies. However, in recent years, McKay has leaned more toward dramatic and political fare with the The Big Short and Vice, which didn’t feature Ferrell, who has focused more on out and out comedies as well as family films.

Both Ferrell and McKay have several projects, including Downhill, a remake of Force Majeure, and Eurovision, that are due to be released soon.

However, once they’re complete, the pair will wind down their creative relationship. So those sequels to Step Brothers and Anchorman are looking even more unlikely now.