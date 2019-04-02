Alexandra Shipp slates the 'X-Men' movies for giving her 'barely anything to say'

Alexandra Shipp, who plays Storm in the X-Men movies, has slammed the makers of the superhero franchise for giving her ‘barely anything to say’.

Shipp took over playing the young Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse from Halle Berry, who played the weather-controlling mutant in X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Shipp will next play Storm in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and was asked while appearing at the WonderCon event over the weekend whether she would be keen on merging with the other superheroes in the Marvel universe, given the recent Disney takeover of Fox.

She confirmed that she is not.

“I would and I wouldn’t because Storm barely has anything to say as it is,” she said (via CBM). “I don’t know about [the other actors] but like we never talk.

“So it would be really nice if we weren’t piled into yet another jam-packed cast, in which you only see me in the back of the shot like f**king sasquatch.”

Ouch.

In one strand of Marvel comic book universe, Storm enters into a relationship with Black Panther, eventually marrying the Wakandan king, but asked whether that would be a plot-line of interest, she decisively shot that down too.

“No!” she said. “No, I don’t think Storm needs T’Challa, and I think she needs her own movie!

“It doesn’t have to be me, it just needs to be made. A woman does not need a man in order to give her validity and she has also been around longer than him.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is due out across the UK on June 5.



