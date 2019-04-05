Amy Schumer criticised by parents over Autism Awareness Day post

Amy Schumer has come under fire after posting a message to fans on Autism Awareness Day hailing her husband’s diagnosis, and encouraging others to do so.

Schumer, who married chef Chris Fischer last year, took to social media to hail those with autism as having ‘amazing abilities’ after she revealed he’d recently been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

She explained that his diagnosis ‘was in NO WAY BAD NEWS’, and that it was ’empowering and exciting to have answers’.





But many weighed in, telling Schumer that this is far from their experience.

One commenter replied to Schumer: “Although I thoroughly agree with your sentiments, and think you are brilliant and positive, I do think that there needs to be more understanding about the negatives if autism.

“Your husband is obviously very high functioning, but there are far more children (my son and most of his special need school included) for whom autism is a disability. There seems to be some misunderstanding that autism comes with super powers; your rain man, sheldon from Big Bang etc. When the fact of the matter is for the majority of people with autism it means huge development delays and tons of hard work.

“Many may never live independently, ever talk, get a job, have a friend etc. Do we love them less? No. Are we proud? More than you can imagine. Should we pretend having autism is awesome? Nope, not one bit.”

Another added: “Thank you for your positive and consistent support, it is appreciated! But please also remember ASD is a spectrum, and that for all those, like your husband, that are on the higher end/more high functioning, there are just as many, like my two beautiful boys, that are on the lower/more severe end of the spectrum, and for them, Autism IS a disability.”

Schumer later replied to the largely well-mannered criticism.

“I really hear you and appreciate this sentiment,” she wrote. “I tried to make it clear I am talking about our experience. But I really get where you’re coming from. There is so much misinformation out there and we definitely want to be helpful. I can’t speak to other people’s. But felt the need to express what it’s been like for us.”



