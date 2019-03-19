Bear Grylls' new show will be a Netflix Choose Your Own Adventure

Bear Grylls will be following in the footsteps of Black Mirror with a Choose Your Own Adventure series.

The British adventurer will lead a new show on Netflix called You vs Wild where it will be up to viewers to decide what expeditions he takes.

According to Variety, the eight-episode series was announced at a press event on Monday and is set to debut April 10 on the streaming service.

“I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all-access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots,” Grylls said in a statement. “The stakes are high in this one!”

Viewers will be able to decide the course of the show and which adventures he take around the world. Netflix VP Cindy Holland said the interactive concept is still being experimented with at the company.

“It’s still in the evaluation and growing stage,” she said.

Bandersnatch was Netflix’ first interactive endeavour adult audiences and it earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The film starred Fionn Whitehead, Will Poulter, and Asim Chaudhry and followed an introverted video game programmer struggling to make his own Choose Your Own Adventure video game during the 1980s.

