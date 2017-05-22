Clint Eastwood: Political correctness would stop Dirty Harry being made today

Clint Eastwood thinks that his classic cop thriller ‘Dirty Harry’ couldn’t be made today, thanks to political correctness.

Speaking during an on-stage interview at the Cannes Film Festival, the 86-year-old actor and director said: “A lot of people thought it was politically incorrect.

“That was at the beginning of the era that we’re in now, where everybody thinks everyone’s politically correct. We’re killing ourselves by doing that.

“We’ve lost our sense of humour.”

‘Dirty Harry’ does feature as its antagonist a racist, homophobic serial murderer in actor Andy Robinson’s deranged Scorpio.

Clint has long railed against so-called political correctness.

Following Donald Trump’s inflammatory, racially-charged remarks in the lead-up to the US presidential election last year, Clint said we needed to ‘f**king get over it’.

“We’re really in a pussy generation. Everybody’s walking on eggshells,” he said in an interview with Esquire.

“We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff.

“When I grew up, those things weren’t called racist. Secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up.

“[When I did] Gran Torino, even my associate said, ‘This is a really good script, but it’s politically incorrect’. And I said, ‘Good. Let me read it tonight’. The next morning, I came in and I threw it on his desk and I said, ‘We’re starting this immediately’.”

Clint added during the interview in Cannes that ‘someday’ he might return to appearing in front of the camera.

He’s not acting in a movie since 2012 sports drama ‘The Trouble With The Curve’.

