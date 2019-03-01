Everything you need to know about Direwolves: How many are still alive and what are the theories?

A long, long time ago (circa the very first episode of Game of Thrones) the Starks stumbled across an orphaned pack of puppy direwolves and took it upon themselves to look after the small survivors. One for each of the six Stark children.

Before long, the bond between the ‘pets’ and their respective owners had grown as quickly as the direwolves themselves. The ‘wolves' had become faithful companions, if not comrades.

Of course, the story doesn’t end there. Deadly political machinations are a bastion of the Seven Kingdoms and the direwolves have suffered as much as anyone.

After all, this is Westeros, not 101 Dalmations.

Out of the original six direwolves, only two are left: Ghost, the direwolf belonging to Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and the long-lost direwolf of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Nymeria.

Although we found out that Nymeria was alive through a chance encounter last season, Arya actually sent her direwolf away six seasons earlier, after Nymeria defended her against Prince Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) on the Kingsroad.

Knowing Nymeria would be killed for attacking the prince, Arya forced Nymeria to run away by freeing and throwing stones at her.

Unfortunately, Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) chose to make an example out of a direwolf for attacking her son and forced Ned to kill Lady, the well-behaved direwolf belonging to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

Sansa Stark and her direwolf, Lady Credit: HBO More

Five direwolves remained until Season 3, when Grey Wind and Robb Stark (Richard Madden) met their devastating deaths. Grey Wind was locked up for the entirety of the Red Wedding and sadly witnessed Robb being betrayed by the Freys and Boltons before being shot through his kennel bars.

By the time we all (just about) got over the massacre, Summer – the direwolf belonging to Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) – was slaughtered in season six. Summer attempted to protect Bran from the undead as White Walkers attacked the Three-Eyed Raven’s cave.

Before long, Shaggydog was next. The youngest Stark’s direwolf actually only died a day or so prior to Rickon (Art Parkinson) – and many others. He and Osha (Natalia Tena) were captured by the Umbers and presented to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) with Shaggydog’s severed head as proof of identity.

In a cataclysm of chaos, Ramsay later brings young Rickon to the battefield in the Battle of the Bastards, manipulates him into a false sense of freedom, and shoots him to death as he runs towards Sansa and Jon.

Thankfully, the diredeaths end there. Ghost is hanging out in Winterfell after Jon made sure he wasn’t part of the Battle of the Bastards and Nymeria met Arya on the road north in season seven - albeit as the leader of a particularly terrifying wolfpack.

Though Arya asked Nymeria to come back to her, the direwolf moved on.

Bran and his direwolf appeared to 'die' in unison in the Three-Eyed Raven's cave Credit: HBO More

Story continues