Valyrian steel swords: which Game of Thrones characters have one and can they defeat the White Walkers?

The White Walkers are a very real threat to Westeros, and there's only a handful of ways to stop them. Swords made of Valyrian steel has proved one of the most reliable. What's more, scores of wights can be annihilated just by destroying the White Walker who created them. Kill the Night King and all the White Walkers and wights should, in theory, go down with him.

Now that the army of the undead have breached the Wall, the people of Westeros are going to need all the Valyrian steel they can gather in season 8. But where does this mystical metal come from, and can more be made?

What is Valyrian Steel?

One of the few materials known to be able to defeat the White Walkers, Valyrian steel is a metal forged in the glory days of Valyria. It is strong, light weight and incedibly sharp. Nobody knows how the Valyrians forged their super steel – that secret was lost in the Doom of Valyria – but it is believed that dragonfire and magic were involved. While the secret of how to make this superlative material has long disappeared, some skilled blacksmiths in Westeros are capable of reworking Valyrian steel into a new metal.

Gendry's master, Tobho Mott, was one such blacksmith. It's highly likely that Gendry was taught how to manipulate Valyrian weaponry while apprenticed to Mott. Robert Baratheon's bastard also has something that Mott never had; access to dragons and magic. With the help of Daenerys' dragons and perhaps even Melisandre's sorcery, it is possible that Valyrian-quality steel could once again be produced.

Valyrian steel is needed to defeat the Night King and the White Walkers

Is there a real life equivalent?

There are some parallels between Valyrian steel and Damascus steel. Made between 900 AD and 1750 AD, Damascus steel is both hard and flexible. It was first encountered by Europeans during the Crusades, and the metal gained an almost mythical status – able to chop through anything from silk to other swords with ease. The art of making this steel was lost to sword-smiths during the mid 18th century, possibly due to the depletion of ore sources.

Who has a Valyrian steel weapon?

A weapon made of Valyrian steel is a prized heirloom in many of the noble families of Westeros.

The Stark family heirloom, a huge greatsword called Ice, is sadly no more. After Ned Stark's death, Tywin Lannister had the weapon melted down into two smaller swords. The Lannister's lack of valyrian sword had been a source of frustration to Tywin, and so he leapt at the chance to rectify this.

