Jerome Flynn about to quit acting when he was offered a role on ‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has revealed his was about to quit acting before landing a role epic fantasy series.

The 56-year-old hadn’t had been on screen for ten years when he landed the role of sell-sword Bronn in 2011, and was on the verge of quitting to pursue a holiday homes business in Wales.

Flynn told The Mirror: “I didn’t say goodbye to acting, but there wasn’t anything being offered that excited me.

“I didn’t actually know if I was going to carry on. I hadn’t been on screen for 10 years.”

Instead, the former Soldier, Soldier star was in Wales with plans to start his new business.

He said: “I bought an old farm and I’d been renovating it. I set up a holiday cottage business with friends – I’m a country boy and love being in nature.”

But he had to adjust his plans when he was offered the role of Bronn which, he admits, ‘changed my life’.

The Kent born actor said: “It’s opened up so many doors, given me some beautiful friends and amazing experiences.”

But, now, after nine years of Game of Thrones, the star is about to start a new chapter in his career, with the hugely popular series now on it’s final season, the opening episode of which, attracted more than 17 million viewers in the UK alone last week.





Talking of the final series, Flynn said: “It’s going to be extraordinary. The first episode was the best I’ve ever seen, it’s beautifully done.

“It’s a hard job to finish off Game of Thrones, with the whole world waiting. It will always be a part of me.

“Game of Thrones has opened doors to some great stuff. I’m getting offered stuff I never would have.”

The former singer, who had several hits with fellow actor Robson Green in the 1990s, has confirmed his next role will be in another fantasy saga, playing a cowboy in a TV adaptation of Stephen King’s Dark Tower books.

Speaking of the new project, Flynn said: “I’ve always said I’d like to play a cowboy – and now one has come along. I’m excited for that.”