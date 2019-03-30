Judd Apatow backs Georgia movie-making boycott over controversial abortion bill

The US state is on the verge of approving one of the strictest abortion laws in the country.

Judd Apatow has said he will no longer make films and television shows in the US state of Georgia if a strict abortion law is enacted there.

Public representatives in the state, which is a popular location for Hollywood productions because of tax incentives, have given approval to one of the strictest abortion bans in America.

The so-called heartbeat abortion bill would ban abortions after a foetal heartbeat is detected, sometimes as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

I guess we won’t be shooting movies and TV in Georgia anymore if this moves forward. https://t.co/kzHGVWXaiL — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 30, 2019

Apatow, who is best known for directing films such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40 and Trainwreck, as well as producing Superbad and the Anchorman films, wrote on Twitter: “I guess we won’t be shooting movies and TV in Georgia anymore if this moves forward.”

Republican Governor Brian Kemp has publicly expressed his support for the legislation and is expected to sign the bill into law.

The abortion bill has sparked outrage among many in Hollywood, with stars including Alyssa Milano and George Takei speaking out in opposition.

I stand with @staceyabrams @naral and so many of my friends in opposition to #HB481, a bill being considered right now in Georgia that would essentially ban abortion in the state. Georgia residents, please speak out, let your local representatives know, #HB481isBadForBusiness. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 29, 2019

Uzo Aduba, Christine Applegate, Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Mark Hamill, Debra Messing, Mandy Moore, Seann Penn, Amy Schumer, Michael Sheen and Olivia Wilde are among the stars who have all signed a letter shared by Milano saying they will urge TV and film executives to boycott the state if the law is passed.

Some 455 productions filmed in Georgia last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel have filmed blockbusters including Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War in Atlanta, while TV shows including Strangers Things and The Walking Dead are also filmed in the state.