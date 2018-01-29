Kate Winslet admits 'bitter regrets' about who she's worked with in emotional awards speech

Kate Winslet took an opportunity after being honoured at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards last night to express her ‘bitter regrets’ about working with certain men in the movie business.

Though the actress did not name names, she used her speech on winning the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film, the body’s highest accolade, to turn attention to the sex scandals that have engulfed the entertainment world.

“It almost feels uncomfortable to receive an award at such a time, but being up here does give me the opportunity to say some things that matter to me,” she said.

“There are directors, producers and men of power, who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work, both within this industry and by movie-goers alike.

“Indeed many actors have had flourishing careers due in part to roles played in their films.

“The message we received for years was that it was the highest compliment to be offered roles by these men.

“As women around the world, and from all walks of life, marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out against harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realised that I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not.”

Taking a breath, she turned her back to the audience to compose herself.

“It has become clear to me that by not saying anything I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men,” she added.

Winslet has worked with the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on projects in the past, as well as Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, who has been accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

She famously did not thank Weinstein after she won Best Actress at the 2009 Oscars for The Reader, which was produced by Weinstein, later describing him as ‘always, always very, very, very unpleasant to deal with’, and denouncing his ‘disgraceful, despicable behaviour’.

