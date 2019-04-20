M Night Shyamalan cried over the bad reviews for 'Glass'

M Night Shyamalan has admitted that he cried over the negative reviews for Glass.

Unbreakable and Split’s writer and director recently recalled just how devastated he was by Glass’ critical shellacking when delivering the 2019 Ashok C. Sani Distinguished Scholar-In-Residence lecture at NYU’s Stern School Of Business.

“I was in London when I heard the U.S. reviews for Glass were poor. I was in a makeup chair for a TV show, and I cried,” Shyamalan revealed, via Indiewire.

“We’d just come back from the London screenings, which were through the roof. We had only great screenings of the movie around the world. So essentially I wasn’t prepared. I had this false sense of being a part of the group in a safe way. But boy, did I feel distraught that day.”

Shyamalan is more than used to his films receiving mixed reviews, though. While The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs were all received well by critics, The Village, Lady In The Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth were roundly hated.

The Visit and Split drew praise, though, which is why Shyamalan was so disappointed and confused that Glass didn’t continue his good run of positive reviews. Especially since audiences went to see Glass in their droves, as it ultimately grossed just under £190 million worldwide.

“Honestly, I was feeling like, ‘Will they never let me be different without throwing me on the garbage pile?’ The feeling of worthlessness rushed me, and to be honest, it doesn’t ever really leave. But anyway, the film went on, right? It became number one in every country in the world, and it represents my beliefs.”

“I’ve had more success than anybody should be allowed to have. I mean, everything I’ve ever written has been offered to be made into a movie, and my nine films that are original ideas have averaged $270 million (£240 million) each. I just think I can’t complain about anything. But I get tired.”