Which Marvel characters are alive or dead ahead of 'Avengers: Endgame'?

Avengers: Endgame is nearly upon us and the anticipation across the globe is palpable.

After the devastating finale of Infinity War, the franchise is half its heroes down and the remaining Avengers are hellbent on reversing the effects of Thanos’ Decimation.

But can you remember who is left alive, dead or dusted? Here we recap the living status of a ton of Marvel characters and detail just where they are in the universe.