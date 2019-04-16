Marvel recaps the story so far in epic new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

The latest Endgame trailer is an epic recap of the MCU so far, with some new bits thrown in. (Disney/YouTube)

With just over a week to go, the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame has landed online, taking viewers on a guided tour through the superhero franchise to date.

Several of the core members of the superhero team have their journeys refreshed in the early part of the trailer, using footage from their solo movies across the history of the decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Spare a thought though for Ed Norton, as the clip representing his unloved MCU entry The Incredible Hulk actually shows Mark Ruffalo’s incarnation instead.

This is followed by a montage of every Marvel movie, culminating in Vision’s statement that “a thing isn’t beautiful because it lasts” and Doctor Strange’s foreboding warning that “we’re in the endgame now”.

The final moments of the trailer feature footage from Endgame as the remaining Avengers pool their resources ahead of a final confrontation with the genocidal titan Thanos.

Endgame is one of the most highly anticipated movies in history, with one service claiming that more than one per cent of the entire British population has already booked a ticket.

More than 1,500 showtimes for the film in the UK have already sold out, with more than a week still to go until the fate of the heroes is revealed on the big screen.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble in the final poster for ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ahead of its cinema release. (Credit: Marvel) More

Through ticket service Atom Tickets, Endgame sold more than twice as many tickets in its first week as Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel combined.

The film will bring together all of Marvel’s heroes and is set to serve as a culmination of the third phase of releases in a franchise that is reportedly already laid out for the next five years.

Avengers: Endgame is hitting UK cinemas on 25 April, with Stateside audiences getting it a day later on 26 April.



