Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to the 'Conjuring' world in first 'Annabelle Comes Home' trailer

Horror cinema’s creepiest doll returns in the first trailer for Gary Dauberman’s ‘Conjuring’ sequel ‘Annabelle Comes Home’. (Credit: New Line Cinema)

The first trailer has landed for Annabelle Comes Home, which marks the seventh entry in the Conjuring franchise and the third movie to feature the titular creepy doll.

This time around, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back on board as paranormal investigators the Warrens, reprising roles they first played in The Conjuring way back in 2013 and last portrayed in 2016 for The Conjuring 2.

The film begins with the Annabelle doll safely secured in the Warrens’ room of supernatural artefacts, safe unless someone opens the door to the cabinet.

But nobody would be stupid enough to do that, surely?

Step forward Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife, who play babysitters looking after the Warrens’ daughter Judy – herself portrayed by Captain Marvel actor Mckenna Grace.

Soon, Annabelle has escaped her confinement and is helping to unleash all sorts of supernatural beasties, which have been cooped up in the basement with her.

According to the official synopsis for Annabelle Comes Home, the doll’s escape gives way to an “unholy night of horror” for the central characters.

The trailer for Gary Dauberman’s directorial debut suggests the usual combination of jumps, jolts and jitters that fans of the Conjuring films have come to expect.

It’s another example, too, of the franchise’s rather knotty chronology. While Annabelle and follow-up Annabelle: Creation were direct prequels to The Conjuring – though the latter is set before the former, for those keeping up – this one is set after the prologue of The Conjuring, but before its main storyline.

Dauberman may be a first-time director, but he is a veteran of the franchise, having written both previous Annabelle movies and last year’s spin-off The Nun.

Annabelle Comes Home will arrive in UK cinemas on 28 June.



