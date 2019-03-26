Steven Spielberg mocked over appearance at Apple Event after Netflix criticism

Steven Spielberg was among the big Hollywood names speaking at the Apple Event on Monday to help launch its new streaming service Apple TV+.

The celebrated director is bringing back his 1980s series Amazing Stories for the platform however the irony wasn’t lost on many people watching.

That’s because Spielberg had recently hit the headlines for leading a campaign to stop the streaming service Netflix from earning big awards season recognition.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” an Amblin spokesperson told . “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

Apple announced its own TV and movie streaming service, enlisting superstars like Oprah Winfrey and Spielberg as collaborators More

Read more Avengers: Endgame run-time revealed

Going from confronting a streaming service to fronting one has earned the director ire on social media.

Did we know Steven Spielberg was shilling for Apple during the kerfuffle with Netflix? Seems relevant! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Qnah8Nbq4Y — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 25, 2019





It’s truly unbelievable how Steven Spielberg urged Academy voters to boycott ROMA, out of some petty conviction against Netflix, just for him to reveal he was working on Apple’s new streaming service all along This was never about preserving the theater experience https://t.co/nVoIF3eB00 — girlgenius. (@SlimJosa) March 25, 2019





Steven Spielberg, who has openly argued that movies that are just on a TV aren't real movies and shouldn't be considered the same kind of art, is being paid to tell you why Apple TV+ is good. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) March 25, 2019





CHARACTER NAME: Steven Spielberg. ABILITIES: Able to moan about streaming services for months then brings back "Amazing Stories" onto a streaming service. But it's ok, it's not a film so it doesn't count. TROLL LEVEL: Grand Master Expert.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/kXvKxLURHk — Scott H (@Scottdiavolo) March 25, 2019





Former Walt Disney and Dreamworks CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg said that his friend Steven was not out to get Netflix, claiming the Amblin spokesperson’s words were “twisted around.”

However, Spielberg has been vocal for years on championing the theatrical experience as well as supporting the idea that movies need to have longer cinema releases in order to qualify for awards show contention.

He also reportedly urged Academy members to vote for Green Book over Roma for Best Picture, as it would be “a win for cinema,” according to Indiewire‘s Anne Thompson who made the claim on a podcast.

Read more: Scenes in Endgame trailer won’t be in the movie





Spielberg’s Amazing Stories is one of many new programmes commissioned by Apple for the new streaming service.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show will debut on the platform as well as new documentaries from Oprah Winfrey.

So far, Apple TV+ seems to focus exclusively on television programming so right now it doesn’t look like Spielberg will be making movies with them, but if he does, people will certainly have a lot to say about.