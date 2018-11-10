Tom Felton reveals weirdest ever 'Harry Potter' fan encounter (Exclusive)

Tom Felton rose to international fame as the villainous Hogwarts student Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

Now 31-years-old, he’s gone on to appear in dozens of television series and several movies, and is even the star of YouTube’s first major televisions series Origin.

But he remains very much a part of the ongoing Harry Potter fandom, and let us know his weirdest fan encounter yet.

“I’ve got some very strange letters. One man wanted to adopt me. He had changed his name legally to Lucius Malfoy and wanted me to change my name to Draco Malfoy and to legally adopt me. I declined!” he told us.

He added that fans often get confused between him as an individual and Malfoy’s unsavoury character.

“I’ve got some angry Americans tell me ‘Leave Harry Potter alone man! What did he ever do to you?’ but are deadly serious in how they deliver it. They seem to think I had some kind of influence on Rowling’s [JK Rowling] writing!” he said.

Felton in 2009 at the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince London premiere (PA Images). More

But he still thinks he’d be a Slytherin at Hogwarts – or a combination of the house at least.

“They get the most done! They have the most freedom. But maybe I am a Gryffindor at heart – how about a Slythador? That would probably describe me best.”

And after revealing this summer at San Diego’s Comic-Con that he still hadn’t watched the West End play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ – he told us he’s finally caught a performance.

“I saw it last time I was here in London! I went behind the curtain at the end to meet The Malfoys – it was fun! They were fantastic!

“It was bizarre to see Draco as an older man and to see young Scorpius, but everything – the stage production, the acting – it was brilliant! You are left wondering how did they do that?!” he said.

What can we expect from Origin? Felton described it as ‘Lost meets Aliens’, a thriller and containing plenty of ‘jumpy’ moments.

“It’s pretty jumpy! People will be like ‘whoa!’ I’m not a fan of binge-worthy, it makes it sound like a sugary drug, but every episode is going to leave you wanting a whole lot more.”

Origin is available to YouTube Premium subscribers from November 14.





