Kristen Bell surprises kids stranded by Hurricane Irma with songs from Frozen

Singing can keep spirits high in times of adversity – so rather brilliantly, Kristen Bell kept an audience of kids stranded in Florida because of Hurricane Irma rapt with songs from ‘Frozen’.

Bell, who played Arendelle’s Princess Anna in the Disney box-office smash, pitched up at a middle school in Orlando that was being used as a shelter.

She then treated the kids of Meadow Woods to a rendition of ‘For The First Time In Forever’.





Bell too was stranded in Orlando due to the storm, but appeared to be doing her utmost to make the best of the situation.





And she’s met a new fella too, which is nice.





Josh Gad, her ‘Frozen’ co-star, also relayed to fans that Bell had managed to get his own parents to safety too.





Is there anything she can’t do?

