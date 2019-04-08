New 'Walking Dead' spin-off series will focus on 'young female protagonists'

‘The Walking Dead’ has been one of AMC’s most popular series since it debuted in 2010.

Cable network AMC is adding a third series to its Walking Dead franchise, and this one will focus on young women coming of age in the ashes of the zombie apocalypse.

The new series is set to film its ten episode run in Virginia this year, ahead of an expected airdate in 2020.

Walking Dead writer Matt Negrete will serve as showrunner and also co-created the project with the main series’ former showrunner Scott Gimple, who now serves as chief content officer for the wider universe.

Announcing the project, AMC said the series will “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it”.

Like Fear the Walking Dead, this new series is being sold as a companion series and separate story from the main show, rather than a spin-off.

“This is an exciting moment for the franchise, which continues to thrive in a highly competitive environment,” said Sarah Barnett, president of the entertainment networks group for AMC Networks.

The ninth season of the main show concluded last month and featured the departure of Andrew Lincoln, who has portrayed series protagonist Rick Grimes since the show began in 2010.

Lincoln, however, is set to return for a trilogy of films that will explore what happened to Grimes after his departure from the show.

The first of those films is expected to go in front of cameras this year.

The tenth series of The Walking Dead is expected to premiere in October 2019, with Fear the Walking Dead starting to air its fifth series in June 2019.



