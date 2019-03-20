Octavia Spencer is super creepy in the trailer for new horror 'Ma'

Octavia Spencer is finally taking the lead in a movie and it looks absolutely terrifying.

The Oscar-winning actress takes the lead in Ma, the latest horror from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse productions which co-stars Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, McKaley Miller, Missi Pyle, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo and Dante Brown.

Spencer reunites with Tate Taylor, who directed her to Academy Awards glory in The Help, and he has penned the script with Scotty Landes, from a story by Landes.

