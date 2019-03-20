Octavia Spencer is super creepy in the trailer for new horror 'Ma'
Octavia Spencer is finally taking the lead in a movie and it looks absolutely terrifying.
The Oscar-winning actress takes the lead in Ma, the latest horror from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse productions which co-stars Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, McKaley Miller, Missi Pyle, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo and Dante Brown.
Spencer reunites with Tate Taylor, who directed her to Academy Awards glory in The Help, and he has penned the script with Scotty Landes, from a story by Landes.
Here’s the official film synopsis:
The story follows Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer), a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie (Diana Silvers), a new teenager in town, to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own.
She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her own. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her “Ma.” But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.
Ma is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2019